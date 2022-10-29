I write proudly to endorse the candidacy of my law partner, Thomas Vallandingham, who is running to be Judge of Daviess Family Court, Division III.

I first met Thomas when he was a staff attorney for Judge Mike McKown of Ohio Family Court. As part of his duties, Thomas served as a mediator in divorce cases, and I was impressed when I appeared before him with his deep knowledge of family law, and with his patience, his fairness and his temperament.

