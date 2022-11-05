And as soon as the polls opened Thursday for early voting, my wife and I were there.
The country is divided now between what each side is calling either “baby-killers” or “fascists.”
But the thing is no one on the local ballot is killing babies and no one on this ballot is trying to overthrow the government by force.
And we have a great community.
Each of the candidates wants to make the community better — according to his or her vision.
If we agree with the vision, vote for them.
If not, vote for their opponent.
In 1799, Patrick Henry said, “United we stand, divided we fall. Let us not split into factions which must destroy that union upon which our existence hangs.”
I want a country that takes care of those who can’t take care of themselves.
A country with a good education system, good jobs, safe streets.
A country where each person is considered equal.
And I vote for the candidates who I believe come close to wanting the same things.
While I was coloring in those squares on the paper ballot Thursday, I realized how much I miss those mechanical voting machines, where you flipped a lever to register a vote.
They worked fine from the 1950s until 1998.
And nobody ever found a way to hack one.
It looks like by next year problems with the Sportscenter can be worked out and voting can return there.
It’s near the middle of town, it has plenty of parking and plenty of room for voting.
Apparently, the Sportscenter management wanted $6,500 to rent it this year.
But the city owns the Sportscenter, and they’re working things out.
Here’s the thing: Even if you cancel my vote, you still need to get to the polls and vote.
That’s how democracy works.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.