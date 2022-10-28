You do not have to be a Christian to be pro-life, but you do have to be pro-life to be a Christian. The slaughter of helpless, innocent, unborn babies is not a Christian behavior.
It has been conservatively estimated that over 60 million babies have been slaughtered by abortionists since the infamous Roe v. Wade decision was issued by the United States Supreme Court in 1973.
Kentucky Right to Life-Political Action Committee (KRL-PAC) exists solely to save babies' lives. To achieve that goal, they endorse pro-life candidates for executive and legislative offices. In order to determine who they should endorse, they send questionnaires to candidates and carefully evaluate the responses, carefully examine incumbent candidates' voting records on abortion-related issues, and, if necessary, they also interview the candidates.
KRL-PAC has announced that it has endorsed Dr. Rand Paul for another term as a U.S. senator and Brett Guthrie for another term as the Second District Congressman. These men always vote pro-life.
On Nov. 8, Kentucky voters will have the opportunity to vote on two amendments to our state constitution. Amendment 1 is intended to give our state legislature the authority to call special sessions when they choose. I will vote for this amendment.
Amendment 2 is intended to prevent liberal judges from pretending that our constitution includes words that would justify or condone abortion. All real Christians should for vote this amendment.
Please vote pro-life. Please vote for Dr. Rand Paul, Brett Guthrie, and both of the amendments.
