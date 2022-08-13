All Kentuckians, women and men, should be up in arms and ready to vote “no” to November’s Kentucky Constitutional Amendment #2, which will say that nothing in the Kentucky Constitution can be used to argue in favor of abortion/reproductive health.

Abortion/reproductive health access has been the law of the land since the Supreme Court passed Roe v. Wade in 1973. Now another Supreme Court tells us that the case was wrongly decided and law on abortion/reproductive health access returns to individual states.

