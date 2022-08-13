All Kentuckians, women and men, should be up in arms and ready to vote “no” to November’s Kentucky Constitutional Amendment #2, which will say that nothing in the Kentucky Constitution can be used to argue in favor of abortion/reproductive health.
Abortion/reproductive health access has been the law of the land since the Supreme Court passed Roe v. Wade in 1973. Now another Supreme Court tells us that the case was wrongly decided and law on abortion/reproductive health access returns to individual states.
In Kentucky, there will be no legal abortions/reproductive health other than to save the life of the mother with no exemption for rape or incest. New laws prohibit abortion pills by mail, require filing a death certificate for any pregnancy not carried to term, and insist the father be named.
Yes, that’s correct men. You are going to be named. Data gleaned from your computer or cell phone, which is against your 4th Amendment right, may be used to prove a case.
Women with enough money will be able to go to another state where abortions/reproductive health are permitted, though Kentucky Republicans may still pass laws about that. Women without the means and time to travel will have to carry a pregnancy to term, and most likely live in greater poverty than before. Fathers will have more child support to pay. Vote “no” on Constitutional Amendment #2 in November.
Planning your family should be up to you, not the state. Vote like your life depends on it, because it does.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.