Of all the votes you will cast on Nov. 8, none are more important than the Kentucky Constitutional Amendment 2, the abortion amendment. This amendment, or the lack thereof, will define our Kentucky values and impact countless lives for many years to come.
I urge you to vote yes on amendment 2. All lives are created in the image of God. The babe in the womb is a unique gift from God, not a choice of convenience. Protect those who cannot speak for themselves. Vote yes on 2.
