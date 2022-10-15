On Nov. 8, Kentuckians will have the opportunity to say yes to life. Amendment 2 declares that the Kentucky Constitution has no right to abortion in it. This is every voter's opportunity to affirm that babies have rights, most importantly, the right to life, as recorded in the Declaration of Independence.
The Democratic Party is pro-abortion, pro-deficit spending, pro-homosexual marriage, pro-transgenderism and anti-religious freedom. Ask any of the local Democrats running for office their stance on these issues. Ask them if they think that Biden and Harris are doing a great job on the economy, inflation, energy, the border, foreign affairs or anything for that matter.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.