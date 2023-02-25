City officials made the right call Tuesday night when they approved a resolution against House Bill 50 and Senate Bill 50.
Those bills would require that cities hold partisan elections.
Candidates would have to list their political affiliation.
Owensboro has had non-partisan elections for city offices for decades.
And it needs to stay that way.
We don’t need more partisan elections.
I’d like to see political parties abolished and every person running for office stand on his or her own two feet.
The problem is straight-ticket voting, which allows people to vote for every member of that party by filling in one box on the ballot.
Back in 2018, 8,540 Republicans voted a straight ticket, while 6,213 Democrats did the same.
That’s a lazy way to vote.
And sometimes, it helps to elect unqualified candidates who would never make it on their own.
Straight-ticket voting isn’t popular across the country.
In fact, Kentucky is one of about eight states that still allow it.
Why does the political party matter when you’re voting for offices like coroner, property valuation administrator, county clerk, circuit clerk, county attorney and other offices that have nothing to do with policy making?
And why does it matter even with policy-making offices?
The country is full of RINOs and DINOs.
That’s Republican in name only and Democrat in name only.
And candidates these days frequently switch parties to be in the one in power at the time.
We need to get back to studying the issues and seeing which candidates support our positions no matter their party affiliation.
George Washington in his farewell address warned us that political parties “are likely in the course of time and things, to become potent engines, by which cunning, ambitious, and unprincipled men will be enabled to subvert the power of the people and to usurp for themselves the reins of government.”
So, a big thank-you to the mayor and city commissioners for their vote on Tuesday.
