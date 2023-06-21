The Daviess County Citizens for Decency -- or DCCD -- have yet another thing they don't think is appropriate. And then there will be another and another and another, etc.
Who are these religious zealots?
I would like to learn the names of these high and mighty individuals who set out to save my soul so I can be familiar with them. Why are we letting these few control so much of what goes on in Owensboro? Do they have a business location? Are they licensed to do the business of being busybodies and sticking their noses and beliefs into everyone else's business?
It is beginning to look like that. I say that they need to mind their own business. We are adults and do not need another entity telling us how to live our lives.
