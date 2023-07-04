If the problems the new Daviess County Fiscal Court is having with our 911 dispatch system are limited to what has been discussed in the news, then I suggest they allocate funds for a full-time dispatch position dedicated to the sheriff’s department, as the Owensboro Police Department has done. Two 911 systems could be confusing to the public and result in more problems than the new fiscal court members say they want to solve.
If the $2-plus-million capital costs to set up a county-only dispatch system are burning a hole in the judge executive’s and county commissioners’ pockets, then please install solar panels at county facilities to cut county taxpayers’ energy costs, or invest in electric vehicles and charging stations to support our state’s growing electric battery industry and good jobs for our young people. Or they should expand the public transportation system to county residents who would benefit far more than from unnecessarily duplicating our 911 system.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.