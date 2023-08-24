Enough is enough! The Citizens for Decency group have gone too far! Demanding the removal of books from the Daviess County Public Library and the removal of the library's director is imposing their misguided beliefs on the people of Daviess County and borders on fascism.
According to their standards, the Bible should be removed for its content of murder, incest, adultery, sodomy and other unacceptable behavior.
