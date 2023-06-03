“So, Possum,” Albino Alice, the barber, said as he settled onto the pew at Axe’s True Blue American Café & Barber Shoppe, “are you sticking with The Donald or switchin’ to the guy who wants to git rid of Mickey Mouse?”
“I like Mickey Mouse,” Possum said. “I wish DeSantis would focus on the important stuff like Trump’s doin’. I’m stickin’ with 45. He’s what America needs.”
“Trump’s focused on stayin’ out of prison,” Alice said. “This is gettin’ ridiculous.”
“Ridiculous that a great American is bein’ persecuted like this,” Possum said. “Oughta be Biden goin’ to prison. Or an old folks home. He’s senile.”
“He’s 80,” Axe said. “Trump’s about to turn 77. Neither one of ‘em is a spring chicken. They’re our generation. And I ain’t fit to be president.”
“You never was,” Possum said.
“All these politicians is gettin’ old,” he said. “Pence is about to be 64. Christie is turnin’ 61. We need some young blood.”
“DeSantis is gonna be 45 this year,” Possum said. “He’s young. But nobody that sets out to git rid of Disney World is gonna git my vote.”
“You know,” Alice said, “I always expected the 21st Century to be better than its been so far.”
“Yeah,” Possum said. “Now, we gotta worry that artificial intelligence is gonna destroy humans and wipe us off the planet.”
“The declinin’ state of human intelligence is gonna wipe us out first,” Alice said. “I can’t believe how dumb some people is. They’ll believe any conspiracy theory that comes along.”
“We gotta stop demonizin’ folks that don’t agree with us,” Axe said. “This is still a free America, and we all gotta right to our own opinions.”
“Show me a Republican who believes that,” Alice said. “They want to control our bodies and our minds.”
“Democrats kill babies,” Possum said. “And they turnin’ the country over to illegals.”
“And I rest my case,” Axe said. “We gotta stop sayin’ things like that. We gotta be united or we gonna fall.”
