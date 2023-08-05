The resignation/departure of Kentucky Education Commissioner Jason Glass, mentioned in the M-I article from Aug. 1, 2023, is not a surprise. As a competent educator, he supported education for all students, including those from the LGBTQ+ community.
The criticisms and attacks by Kentucky Republicans and lawmakers, as well as GOP gubernatorial candidates promising to remove him if elected, gave him no choice but to leave for greener pastures.
Kentucky’s educational system has, for a long time, been viewed negatively. Jason Glass was doing what is expected of a competent educator. Kentucky is beginning to look like Florida, which is now losing and having a difficult time finding quality educators because of the political limitations they are obligated to follow.
The educational community, and parents all over this state, need to speak out and vote for candidates who support a strong and effective educational system.
