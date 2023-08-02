After seeing U.S. Sen. Mitch McConnell almost pass out and U.S. Sen. Diane Feinstein acting lost, it is time for term limits for all elected officials.
Of course, no elected officials would like to vote "yes" for this, even though it makes the most sense in holding elected officials accountable for what they say during the campaign process. For example, our own junior senator, Rand Paul, campaigned in 2010 advocating for term limits for career politicians but ended up running for and winning his third term in 2022. It seems like he was campaigning for what the people wanted during his run for Senate, but, in the end, had no follow through.
