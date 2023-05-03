In 2021, tornadoes ripped through western Kentucky causing mass destruction and carnage. Homes and businesses were left in ruin, and families scrambled to find food and shelter. In total, 57 people lost their lives, more than 500 were injured, and over 30,000 were affected.

While nothing could bring back those we lost, I watched as the community banded together to help each other. Folks shared what they could and neighbors opened their homes to those in need. Some of my friends and I with restaurant experience set up food tents to serve hot meals to those in need.

