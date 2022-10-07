Voters want to know my stance on cannabis as a county commissioner candidate. It’s time we decriminalize cannabis in Daviess County for simple possession for those over the age of 21.
Let me make a clear distinction: I can work to decriminalize cannabis, but not legalize it. As county commissioner, I wouldn’t have the power to affect cannabis laws. I couldn't reduce penalty recommendations by the state.
However, as a public figure, I can elevate the issue to the attention of police, prosecutors and judges who enforce the law and ask them to consider in the discharge of their duties the public’s mainstream attitude on simple use.
Even the Kentucky General Assembly agrees cannabis is overblown legally. In their efforts to look tough on crime but finding existing guidelines too harsh for cannabis, they established a new class of criminal code, the Class B misdemeanor “lite” which halves the maximum term of incarceration to 45 days.
Some have argued to me that cannabis use leads to social or moral decline. However, there are many things objectively more harmful to our community than cannabis that are legal. Some even have been around so long that they’re established industries like tobacco, alcohol, payday loans, junk food and gambling.
In fact, cannabis laws may be hurting public health. The 2018 federal Farm Bill essentially laid the groundwork for a market of hemp-derived products engineered to have similar intoxicating effects as regular cannabis. Unlike regular cannabis, these products are new and without years of data demonstrating low risk with occasional use.
