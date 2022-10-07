Voters want to know my stance on cannabis as a county commissioner candidate. It’s time we decriminalize cannabis in Daviess County for simple possession for those over the age of 21.

Let me make a clear distinction: I can work to decriminalize cannabis, but not legalize it. As county commissioner, I wouldn’t have the power to affect cannabis laws. I couldn't reduce penalty recommendations by the state.

