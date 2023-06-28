Alexander Solzhenitsyn stated, “Pride grows in the human heart like lard on a pig.” The first sin recorded in the universe was Lucifer proudly attempting to usurp God’s throne. (Ezekiel 28: 17-19)
This year, America’s “Pride Month” included drag queens in nun’s attire pole dancing around the cross of Christ in Dodger Stadium and Joe Biden venerating a pride flag over Old Glory.
Locally, our city commission uses tax dollars for drag shows and our library is giving “Pride” goody bags to impressionable youth. Mr. Beshear favors gender neutering surgery for children.
Is it any wonder that most Americans are sick of “Pride Month?”
Pride Month was a declaration of Bill Clinton and was expanded by Barack Obama, two paragons of morality. This month has become a tool to groom youth into homosexuality and transgenderism, concepts opposed by scripture and science.
The Bible and genetics define gender as only man and woman. Scripture defines marriage as a covenant between man and woman and condemns homosexuality. Sodom and Gomorrah were destroyed following the attempted rape of two angels by a gang of men (Genesis 19). The root sin of Sodom was pride (Ezekiel 16). Churches affirming transgenderism and homosexual behavior are not Bible-believing.
In the gospel, God offers everyone redemption. John 1:12 tells us that if we receive Jesus, He will give us the power to be saved.
Please repent of sin and receive His grace. I assure you that time is short and eternity is long.
