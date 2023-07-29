In the past couple of years, several people have told me that a specialist they were referred to had left the state and they had to find a new one.
And last month, the state’s Interim Joint Committee on Health Services heard testimony from several major health care groups on that subject.
Patrick T. Padgett, executive vice president for the Kentucky Medical Association, told legislators that between 2019 and 2022, Kentucky’s physician count fell from 10,592 to 10,002.
That information came from the Kentucky Office of Rural Health’s “2022 Kentucky Physician Report.”
“We lost 590 physicians out of the state at a time that we needed more physicians in the state,” he said, according to the Legislative Research Commission. “So that’s a big loss, and physicians not only treat patients and try to maintain their health and make them healthier and make them more productive, but they are an economic driver in the state.”
The LRC said a recent study of the American Medical Association found that on average, physicians each bring about $1.9 million of economic activity to a region.
Padgett said that meant Kentucky lost more than $1 billion in economic impact.
The report said Sen. Karen Berg, a Louisville Democrat and a physician, also raised concerns that far too many medical students say they’re planning to leave Kentucky.
“These first- and second-year medical students, and I would say there’s at least 40 in the room when I’m talking, are telling me that under no circumstances are they planning on doing their residencies here in Kentucky,” she said.
Delanor Manson, chief executive officer of the Kentucky Nurses Association, said we’re losing nurses as well.
“Pre-pandemic, there was a nursing shortage,” he report quoted her as saying. “The pandemic did not cause the nursing shortage. On average, the Kentucky nurse is 53 years old. Nurses in the rest of the country are 42. Things such as inflexible work schedules, unsafe work places, nurses being absent from decision-making in organizations, nurse retention and the image of nursing have played a part in the nursing shortage.”
Unfortunately, no solutions were offered. And with an aging population, a shortage of medical care professionals can become a serious problem quickly.
