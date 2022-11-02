I have known Judge Jay Wethington for 30 years as a friend, prosecutor and Circuit Court judge. I have witnessed his compassion, fairness and sense of duty throughout both my career at the sheriff's office and my terms at the clerk's office. To my knowledge, he has never failed in his responsibilities or dedication to equal justice and the appropriate application of the law.
Jay Wethington will continue his steadfast service to all Daviess Countians. Vote to re-elect Judge Jay A. Wethington.
