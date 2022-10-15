I have known Jay Wethington and his family since high school and followed him as board chairperson of the St. Joseph Peace Mission board of directors. I have witnessed firsthand his character, leadership abilities and dedication to the well-being of children in trouble.
Under his leadership, the board of directors built the Phillip Strain House, the first emergency shelter for children. His service to the bench as a Daviess Circuit Court judge has been outstanding. We have all benefited from his experience and integrity in the most difficult cases and decisions.
