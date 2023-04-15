“Look at ol’ Shep out there sleepin’ peacefully in the middle of the street,” Possum said. “I’m worried he’ll git run over.”
“He’s been sleepin’ in the middle of that street since he was a pup,” Albino Alice the barber said. “Folks know to drive around him.”
“Yeah,” Possum said. “Folks do. But did you see what that durn Kentucky General Assembly went and done?”
“Too many crazy things fer me to guess,” Alice said. “What’re you talkin’ about?”
“They went and passed legislation to allow them driverless vehicles to operate on our roads,” Possum said. “How’s one a them artificial intelligence vehicles gonna know to drive around
“That’s what the artificial intelligence does,” Alice said. “It sees sumpin’ in the road and goes around it.”
“You ever seen that Stephen King movie, ‘Christine’?” Possum asked. “That was about a 1958 Plymouth Fury that went bonkers and started killin’ folks. And that was before AI.”
“It was a movie,” Alice said. “It weren’t real.”
“Yeah,” Possum said. “But what if one a them AI’s taps into that movie online and goes on a rampage? Ever think ‘bout that?”
“Y’all don’t have to worry ‘bout that,” Axe said. “Gov. Andy done had the good sense to veto that piece of legislation.”
“Yeah,” Possum said, “but what about next year?”
“Well, they’re your people,” Alice said. “Go talk to ‘em.”
“We livin’ in crazy times,” Bubba said. “Ever day I wake up wonderin’ where the next crazy person is gonna start shootin’ people. It never used to be like this.”
“If everbody was packin’,” Possum said, “we wouldn’t have all this. Folks could defend themselves.”
“You ever hear of stray shots?” Alice asked. “Everbody starts shootin’ and more people gonna git shot.”
“I don’t know what the answer is,” Bubba said. “But I don’t wanna see no signs sayin’ ‘Pray fer Blue Ruin,’ ‘cause that’ll mean it happened here.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.