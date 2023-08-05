You ask different people, you get different answers.
No one has ever captured the schizophrenia of Owensboro — a city born beside a wilderness tavern and raised on Baptist fundamentalism — better than novelist Terry Bisson, who grew up here in the 1940s and ‘50s.
“The world thinks of it as a whiskey town, a tobacco town, a river town, an oil boomtown layered with subdivisions and shopping centers like skins and encircled in the cold concrete arms of new highways that go only from one side of town to the other,” he wrote in his 1986 fantasy novel “Talking Man.”
“From nine to five, Owensboro is a tobacco market, the biggest west of Louisville, a maker of light bulbs and white-oak whiskey barrels, a loader of coal from the new bleak stretches to the South, where the coal is not dug from the earth by men but ripped out by machines taller than cathedrals,” Bisson wrote.
And he added, “Saturdays until noon, it’s a car parts town. Sundays, it’s a churchgoing town with the sweet smell of sour mash floating over the rooftops like a drinker’s prayer. But in its dark and secret heart, Owensboro is a night town. It’s a barbecue, half-pint, jukebox, parking lot, six-pack, glass-pack, steel guitar town that calls out to every hopeful heart in five counties every Saturday night and gets answered.”
Some of that has changed.
But a lot of it is still true.
Some people say we’re a party town.
That’s what they do here.
Some say we’re a city of churches.
We’re a place to raise families.
A place to party on Saturday night.
We’re the northern tip of the Old South.
The southern edge of the Midwest.
We’re a chameleon city, changing to fit the needs of each person.
And each person may see is entirely differently.
We see ourselves as a city of churches, an educational center, a retail center, an industrial center, an entertainment center.
But at its heart, Owensboro remains what it’s always been.
A place to make a living.
