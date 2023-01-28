“Alright, who done it?” Possum said as he slammed the door at Axe’s True Blue American Café & Barber Shoppe.
“Done what?” Albino Alice the barber asked innocently.
“Stamped a buncha papers “CLASSIFIED” and put ‘em in my garage,” he said. “That ain’t funny.”
Everybody shook their heads and acted innocent.
“You sure you wasn’t in Warshington on Jan. 6 and stole stuff?” Alice asked.
“You know I weren’t,” Possum said. “I was settin’ right here with y’all.”
“All these classified documents turnin’ up at Trump’s place, Biden’s place and now Pence’s place has got me wonderin’ why we ain’t takin’ better care of classified documents,” Axe said.
“And are they classifyin’ documents that ain’t really all that sensitive?” Bubba said. “Maybe we got too many things classified.”
“I hope nobody called the law on Possum,” Alice said with a grin.
“They better not,” he said.
“I wish them Republicans in the House would git their act together,” Axe said. “Fifteen votes to git a Speaker elected was downright embarrassin’.”
“There’s jist too much partisan bickerin’ on both sides,” Bubba said. “If they ain’t got more important things to do, maybe they should jist go back home and relax awhile.”
“Hey, Axe,” Possum said. “Can I git some ham and eggs this mornin’ with some toast?”
“You can git everthang but the eggs,” Axe said. “They done got too pricey fer me. Hope prices go back down soon.”
“I keep hearin’ that inflation is droppin’,” Bubba said. “But I ain’t seein’ it yet.”
“Me neither,” Alice said. “If it keeps up, I’m gonna have to raise my prices.”
“Good grief,” Possum said. “I ain’t gonna be able to come down here if one more thing goes up.”
“I’ll give you a free haircut just before the feds haul you and yer classified documents away,” she said sweetly.
