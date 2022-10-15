In response to Mr. Richard Thomson's Readers Write letter addressing my letter about President Biden's leadership, he is very correct. Like many fellow Americans, I'm concerned about high crime, inflation, high cost of gas, an open southern border, and fentanyl crossing that border.
Fentanyl kills 150 Americans a day. That's 45,000 American deaths per year. Do you think if the drug cartels fired a missile across our southern border and killed 150 Americans in one blow that the president would finally get the message?
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.