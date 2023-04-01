While I don't know why a young man or woman would enter any school, much less an elementary school, and shoot people to death, I do know where she learned that was an option. TV, music, social media, grown adults choosing gun control as the hill they choose to die on while our children are dying!
How many more people have to have empty chairs at the dinner table? Empty beds in their children's rooms? Empty spaces in their cars when it's time for school and work and church? How many more hearts have to break during birthdays and holidays?
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.