How much more can we absorb? We’ve been through swamp drains, tower bugs, witch hunts, black helicopters, chem-trails, wind-mills, Jewish space lasers, the Comet Ping Pong Pizzeria, vaccine microchips, "staged" school shootings, Mr. Potato Head, Sesame Street, hands-on healing from prosperity theologians and more.
Have Mike Lindell’s pillows been stuffed with fraudulent ballots all along, and he’s waiting for customers to find them?
One certainty is that we’re still as insecure as a patient awaiting the daily arrival of nurse Mildred Ratched. Who or what else is there left to blame? We’ve exhausted the usual suspects like the Illuminati, the new world order, counter-culture, cancel culture, Obama, Hillary’s cell phone, Pelosi, Hunter’s laptop, the Vatican, Mitt Romney and more.
So now we rechannel our anxiety towards an enigmatically interpreted term known as “wokeism." After this “term” loses its en vogue luster, we’ll find something else to soothe our insatiable thirst for blame and ridicule. It’s just how we are -- never happy unless we’re fussing about something.
I have only one concern throughout all of this. Has George Soros -- the one “go-to” scapegoat after all else fails -- died? I’m still thoroughly impressed with all that has been attributed to him and thoroughly convinced he possesses the capability of “teleportation” considering the timelines of what he’s been held responsible for. Not bad for a 92-year-old.
