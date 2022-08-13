I am sitting here reading the newspaper and am amazed at what Trump said about the raid on his place in Florida.
“These are dark times for our nation, as my beautiful home, Mar-a-lago in Palm Beach, Florida is currently under siege, raided, and occupied by a large group of FBI agents,” he said. “Nothing like this has ever happened to a President of the United States before.”
