I would like to express my appreciation for the coverage by Messenger-Inquirer reporter Ken Silva and his ongoing investigation into RWRA and its apparent failures in dealing with the companies locally that have created major issues involving our water treatment facilities.

Although upgrades are about to be completed in one case and ongoing in another, the volume and continuation of citations are unbelievable. The two companies' total citations by RWRA in two years is 57. No fines for that level of ongoing citations are perplexing and a little suspicious.

