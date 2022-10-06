I would like to express my appreciation for the coverage by Messenger-Inquirer reporter Ken Silva and his ongoing investigation into RWRA and its apparent failures in dealing with the companies locally that have created major issues involving our water treatment facilities.
Although upgrades are about to be completed in one case and ongoing in another, the volume and continuation of citations are unbelievable. The two companies' total citations by RWRA in two years is 57. No fines for that level of ongoing citations are perplexing and a little suspicious.
Also, if I read correctly, it took action by RWRA only after pressure was applied by the state to address the problem. Absent state pressure would RWRA have continued to ignore the environmental impact? Maybe on the 58th citation.
What should concern the citizens of this county was the very casual announcement by Mr. Schepers of the rate hike for improvements for the average household will ONLY be 48% between July 2023 and 2027. Would it make sense for the largest intentional offender(s) of this long-standing, unaddressed issue to be held financially accountable for the increase, and not the average homeowner? Wondering if the state or feds fined these businesses? Apparently, our local RWRA did not.
If the Rate Review Board is a public hearing everyone should show up.
