I'd like to thank Philipa Reed-Wilkins for the April 15 Readers Write offering and verifying what most have long known -- that we’re a nation uniquely burdened with the dead weight of its past, and all but powerless to deal with a danger in its present or to make a better future.

We stand paralyzed, apparently unable to make even the smallest change that might save the lives of its young.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.