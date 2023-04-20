I'd like to thank Philipa Reed-Wilkins for the April 15 Readers Write offering and verifying what most have long known -- that we’re a nation uniquely burdened with the dead weight of its past, and all but powerless to deal with a danger in its present or to make a better future.
We stand paralyzed, apparently unable to make even the smallest change that might save the lives of its young.
Reed-Wilkins cites possible explanations from mental health professionals. Currently, most of them are addressing a mentality that suggests children’s lives are expendable at the behest of our infatuation with high-capacity weapons of war and whatever twisted interpretations we have of the Second Amendment.
We were warned years ago about heading towards a very dangerous place, where Congress and state legislatures might be prohibited from passing any common sense gun laws that enjoyed broad public support. We’re there, and have been for a while, because our own mental health has rendered professional help null and void.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.