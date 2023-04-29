Religious freedom has been one of the major reasons that people from around the world have come to the United States of America. Our nation has been identified as one which allows people to practice the religion of their choice or not practice any religion.
We are a nation of religious diversity. This is why the separation of religion (church) and state is important. Our community is part of this nation. Why is it that so many people here are unable to separate religion (church) and state?
