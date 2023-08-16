I think all senior citizens should be mad as heck that Owensboro can come up with money for a big super sports center, but seniors have been waiting for years for a new senior center. Something is so wrong with that.
Let's hear it seniors. What do you think? Don't you think we deserve a great big center?
