Why is boat dock more important than senior center?

Over the past several months the Messenger-Inquirer has reported on the mayor’s and city commissioner’s campaign to move the senior citizens center into the Family Y building. From the articles, it is my understanding that the city has three million federal dollars for the project, but will only release the funds if the two groups renovate and share the current Family Y building. We have been told that there is no money available in the city’s general fund.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.