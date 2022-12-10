Why is boat dock more important than senior center?
Over the past several months the Messenger-Inquirer has reported on the mayor’s and city commissioner’s campaign to move the senior citizens center into the Family Y building. From the articles, it is my understanding that the city has three million federal dollars for the project, but will only release the funds if the two groups renovate and share the current Family Y building. We have been told that there is no money available in the city’s general fund.
Recently, the construction of a downtown boat dock has been approved by the commission and we, as taxpayers, have been assured that there will be no cost to us. Recently the M-I reported that the boat dock project is short $5 million and the commission will use general fund dollars to make up the shortage. Seems to me that city general funds come from our residents in the form of taxes.
So, what am I missing here? There is no city money for a senior citizens center, but there is $5 million available to make up the shortfall in funding for a boat dock.
The new boat dock will supposedly create boating tourists. Why is a boat dock for out-of-town visitors more important than a facility for the senior citizens of Owensboro and Daviess County?
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.