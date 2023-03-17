I find it laughable and sad that our state senator, Mr. Gary Boswell, who was elected by default because no one ran against him, has sponsored a bill in the Kentucky Senate, which was passed recently, to criminalize drag shows.

I am so sorry that Mr. Boswell must have been traumatized by watching episodes of Milton Berle, Bugs Bunny, Mrs. Doubtfire, Tootsie and the classic movie Some Like it Hot. These shows all had male actors, some even cartoons, dressing in drag. 

