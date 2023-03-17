I find it laughable and sad that our state senator, Mr. Gary Boswell, who was elected by default because no one ran against him, has sponsored a bill in the Kentucky Senate, which was passed recently, to criminalize drag shows.
I am so sorry that Mr. Boswell must have been traumatized by watching episodes of Milton Berle, Bugs Bunny, Mrs. Doubtfire, Tootsie and the classic movie Some Like it Hot. These shows all had male actors, some even cartoons, dressing in drag.
We are sick and tired of right-wing legislators trying to appeal to their ovine, rabid, un-American base for political gain. His breed is dying in this ever-changing diversification of our population. Let’s hope this and other assaults on our civil liberties will be stopped in their tracks in the future.
Heck, if no one else will run to retire our one-term senator, I will. I am an unabashed, "woke” -- whatever the heck that means -- 68-year-old political junkie who is now willing to take on the crazies on the lunatic fringe.
Wake up, people! Remember the words of the German pastor Martin Niemoller in the early 20th century, "First they came for the socialists, and I did not speak out because I was not a socialist. ... Then they came for the trade unionists ... . Then they came for the Jews ... . Then they came for me and there was no one left to speak for me."
