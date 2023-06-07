Way to go Owensboro City Commission! How many businesses will decide to not invest in the South Frederica area now that you've driven away a major investor that would have acted as an anchor for other businesses?

And for what? Refusing to allow 15% of the facility to be smoking? Those people are going to smoke anyway.

