Way to go Owensboro City Commission! How many businesses will decide to not invest in the South Frederica area now that you've driven away a major investor that would have acted as an anchor for other businesses?
And for what? Refusing to allow 15% of the facility to be smoking? Those people are going to smoke anyway.
There have been several instances of Owensboro and Daviess County sending investment money and, therefore, additional tax revenue to other counties. CAT wanted to build here but couldn't strike a deal on zoning, along with one of the distillers. Those rickhouses are now in Ohio County.
You showed them who's boss. I neither drink nor smoke. Both are unhealthy habits, but so is eating fast food. Will you be outlawing fast food next?
