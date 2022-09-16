I have never seen the Owensboro City Commission work so hard for something the senior citizens do not want.
Senior citizens have raised their children and babysat their grandchildren. We do not want to share a complex with kids in our retirement leisure time. We want to socialize with people of our own generation.
