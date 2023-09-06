Guns! Guns! Guns! Everyone, it seems, has a gun, which contributes to the record pace of mass killings in the U.S.
Time changes things, and now we are no longer a hunting-and-gathering society. We now go to a grocery store for our food and not to the forest to shoot our next meal. So, why cling to guns?
How safe can one be walking into a crowded room knowing everyone may have a gun and in a split second of losing one's temper, or just for attention, someone decides to shoot up the place?
I was called a "RINO" for my gun stance and was asked, didn't I know Republicans were not for restricting guns? The next day the Messenger-Inquirer ran an article telling of a 3-year-old fatally shooting his 1-year-old sibling with the family gun.
Research shows that a gun in a family is over six times more likely to be used against a family member than against an intruder.
Another gun owner said that even if a loved one was killed by a teen gang off the street with AK-47s, he would not give up his guns.
We all know that the courts have interpreted the Second Amendment to mean that it applies to collective military preparedness and not to individual gun ownership.
Gun lovers like to say, "Guns don't kill people; people kill people." But we know the truth, people with guns kill people.
