Why support Trump over our core principles, institutions?
How easy was it to convince us that our science and medical communities were no longer worthy of our trust?
How easy was it to convince us our electoral, education and justice systems no longer merit credence?
How easy was it to convince us our military and democracy-operated republic are obsolete?
Contrary to popular belief, there’s no King James version of the U.S. Constitution. Some of us are willing to celebrate the King Donald version on the day a sociopath pardons himself from the confines of a prison cell.
If that comes to fruition, the great American Experiment ends ... and the graves of “everyone” who ever served and died defending this nation await to be spat upon.
