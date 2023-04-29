A compromise is possible. Combine the GhostLight Lounge drag shows with a gun show! The performers could brandish AR-15s during their performances. Perhaps, set up a table in the lobby to sell firearms.
This blend of the First Amendment right to self-expression combined with the Second Amendment right to keep and bear arms is sure to satisfy the entire community.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.