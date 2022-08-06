I had a great time Tuesday, visiting with Valerie Hawkins and Frankie Staton at the Bluegrass Music Hall of Fame & Museum.
But instead of interviewing, I was being interviewed.
In 1980, I interviewed more than a dozen people in Ohio County who had enjoyed the music of Arnold Shultz in the 1920s.
He was a major influence on Bill Monroe and is sometimes called the “Godfather of Bluegrass.”
Almost every one of those people called Shultz, who died in 1932, the greatest guitar picker they had ever heard.
At the time, it was just an interesting story about an area man who had a major, if indirect, influence on American music.
These days, the world has rediscovered Shultz, and I’ve been interviewed three times in the past year — including by BBC radio — about that story.
I didn’t mention that Shultz was Black, because as the late Forrest “Boots” Faught, in whose band Shultz played in the 1920s, told me long ago, “You don’t hear color. You hear music.’ ”
That was his reply to people who complained that he had a “colored man” in his band.
Hawkins and Staton, members of the Black Country Music Association, are working on a program called “the Backroads of the Black Country Music Highway.”
And fortunately, it runs through Ohio County.
But the fact that there is a Black County Music Association concerns me.
Like Faught said a century ago, you don’t hear color, you hear music.
I grew up in the era when the pop charts were finally opened to great Black signers.
And those songs from the ‘50s and ‘60s are still amazing today.
I remember in 1966 when Charley Pride — “Country” Charley Pride, in those days — made his debut.
It was a big deal in those days that a Black man was singing traditional country music.
But fans loved him then and still do today — 18 months after his death.
Yes, there are several Black performers in country music these days.
But it’s still a big deal.
And it shouldn’t be.
I know that country fans aren’t any more racist than fans of any other genre.
So, I don’t understand why it’s still a big deal.
Hawkins has an amazing voice and personality that I’d like to see and hear more of.
Staton has staged several Black country music showcases in Nashville to show the talent that’s out there.
I wish she would bring one here.
That’s one show I wouldn’t miss.
Keith Lawrence, klawrence@messenger-inquirer.com
