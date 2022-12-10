Everybody and his dog was out wassailing in Blue Ruin on Friday night during the town’s annual 12 Days Till Christmas Festival.
Yeah, I know it’s more than 12 days till Christmas.
But that’s the name of the festival.
The festivities always begin when the smallest child — with a little help from her daddy — screws a red bulb in the nose of the moose over the door of Greasy Gertie’s Gas’N’Go Grill & Wildlife Emporium.
And then the crowd makes its way to Axe’s True Blue American Café & Barber Shoppe, singing “Grandma Got Run Over By A Reindeer.”
It’s a night that will bring tears to your eyes.
Especially when Elvis sings “Blue Christmas” on the jukebox.
“You know, I’m the only one here whose name is in a Christmas song,” Possum said with a big grin.
“I never heard a Christmas song with Possum in it,” Albino Alice the barber said.
“Sure you have,” he said. “It’s the one where they build a snowman and call him ‘Possum Brown’.”
“That’s Parson Brown, you idiot,” Alice said. “As in Preacher Brown.”
“Come on,” Axe said, “it’s almost Christmas. Behave yerselves. Be thankful for the good things that happened this year.”
“Yeah,” Possum said. “We took over the House.”
“And we still got the Senate,” Alice said. “And Trump is headed for the scrap heap of history.”
“Is not,” Possum said. “He’s on his way back.”
“Ol’ Santa gonna be bringin’ a whole coal yard to town,” Bubba said. “You two just can’t behave yerselves.”
“Well,” Axe said, “I’m thankful to still be here, and still be healthy.”
“I still got a warm house, warm clothes and food to eat,” Bubba said. “Wish everbody could say the same.”
“Well,” Alice said. “I reckon I’m grateful that I have a job, good friends and family. Heck, I’m even grateful fer Possum.”
Possum cleared his throat.
“Well,” he said. “I’m grateful fer you guys. And if it weren’t fer Alice, I wouldn’t have nobody to argue with.”
“Hope Santa heard that,” Bubba said. “Maybe you’ll get more than a lump of coal after all.”
“You jist gotta behave till Dec. 26,” Axe said. “Surely, you can do that.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.