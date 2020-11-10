Owensboro Public Schools, in partnership with the Daviess County Public Library, is offering an app that gives students more access to digital learning.
With Sora, which is the new reading app for Owensboro Public Schools, students can borrow from their school’s collection of ebooks and audiobooks, as well as the library’s juvenile and young adult digital collection. The app will also allow teachers to offer education-specific tools to help with individualized learning.
Amy Bellamy, OPS district literacy coach, said she is very excited that the school libraries, as well as the DCPL, have come together to offer students access to ebooks and audiobooks.
“Our Virtual Academy and in-person students have checkout privileges 24/7 through the Sora app,” Bellamy said. “Even a student who doesn’t have a public library card can access the same great books as those who do. Sora will encourage all students to easily access books on a variety of topics and will help them grow toward a love for learning and reading.”
Sydney McFadden, the OPS digital learning coach, said the Sora app had many features that will be beneficial to students.
“Students can personalize their text using the text scale and lighting and take notes and highlight,” she said. “Some titles even have a dyslexic font option.”
Sora allows students to easily download a book to their device when they have wifi, and access it later at home, McFadden added.
She said the app will allow for more “equitable access of digital resources” to all students, no matter where they are located.
“Books borrowed through Sora are automatically returned on the due date, too, which prevents any possibility of late fees,” she said.
Shannon Sandefur, DCPLS public services manager, said the library’s whole mission is to get information out there.
“We want to open up access, and do what we can, especially during this time,” she said.
OPS students interested in the Sora app can use it by downloading it for free from the Apple App Store, Google Play Store or login to clever.tradition1871.com on any web browser and click the Sora Icon under “more apps.”
To use the app, find Owensboro Ind School District by typing “Owensboro Ind” in the search box and selecting “This is my school” under “Owensboro Ind School District”. Then click “Sign in using Owensboro Ind School District,” and it will log in automatically via Clever. From there users can browse or search for books and click “Borrow” to begin reading right away, and can also place a hold on a book that is not currently available.
Bobbie Hayse, bhayse@messenger-inquirer.com, 270-691-7315
