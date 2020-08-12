Officials from Owensboro Public Schools are doing their best to make lemonade out of all the lemons the COVID-19 pandemic has produced.
That includes figuring out how to transport students safely to and from school under new health protocols required by the state, as well as ensuring facilities remain sanitized throughout the day and making sure there is a good pool of substitutes if educators, staff or bus drivers happen to fall ill.
Something a lot of districts grapple with during this time of year is the last-minute hiring scramble to fill positions. This is particularly difficult when several certified (teaching) staff retire at the end of a school year. When the chance of possible exposure to the coronavirus might seem like a time when many educators choose to retire, OPS hasn’t seen a mass exodus.
According to Jared Revlett, OPS spokesman, 16 teachers retired at the end of the 2019-20 school year. That is at least half as many that retired at the end of the 2018-19 school year.
The large number of retirees at the end of the 2018-19 school year is attributed to the statewide pension crisis taking place at that time, Revlett said.
The school district currently has about seven teaching positions to fill, with two of those being permanent substitute positions, OPS Chief Operating Officer Lisa McCarty said.
Another task is ensuring there are plenty of substitute teachers for the upcoming school year, which under normal circumstances can prove to be difficult.
OPS currently has about 60 subs in its pool, and McCarty is in the process of contacting each and making sure they are still on board and understand the new safety measures that are in place. Some subs have told her that they want to be on the sub list, but they aren’t comfortable working until January, which is to be expected, McCarty said.
“We are also hiring bus monitors who will also be school aides,” McCarty said, which are new positions created this year to help the district handle the new COVID-19 regulations.
The responsibility of a bus monitor/school aide will be to assist in taking the temperatures of students in the mornings before they get on the bus, and then help with the extra cleaning that will be required throughout the day, particularly sanitation after breakfast and lunch.
Chris Gaddis, director of transportation, said a big push for the creation of the new positions for this school year was to help in the taking of temperatures in the morning. With potentially from 750 students arriving at school at about the same time, taking their temperatures upon entry can be daunting.
About 45% of the district’s enrollment are bused in each morning, which means that about 45% of the student population can have their temperature already checked before they even enter the bus.
Also, bus drivers legally cannot leave a bus while there are students on it, so having a monitor and school aide present to get on and off the bus to take the temperatures was also necessary, Gaddis said.
OPS has 35 drivers, four of which are permanent “relief” or sub drivers. In the event that a bus driver becomes ill or has another issue that won’t allow them to work, they are asked to inform Gaddis or another transportation official by 5:30 a.m.
The relief drivers, who are full-time employees, arrive to work each morning and receive their assignments, so if a driver falls ill, they will be given the bus route, Gaddis said.
If several drivers are ill at a given time, Gaddis said the district has several employees who have their CDLs and can drive a bus “in a pinch.” Also, other bus drivers are always quick to come to the rescue should a route need to be covered.
“We have been able to work magic and make it happen, and drivers are very good about pitching in,” he said. “They know they are very important.”
Gaddis said so far, he hasn’t had any drivers opt out of this school year due to the threat of COVID-19.
“And we have our fingers crossed,” he said.
The funding for these new positions is coming out of the CARES Act federal money that all districts are receiving to help cover the costs that have come up as a result of COVID-19.
The district has filled about half of the positions, and Gaddis encouraged others to apply.
They can do so by visiting the OPS website at owensboro.kyschools.us and clicking on the Employment tab.
