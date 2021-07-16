When Owensboro and Daviess County schools reopen next month, the school districts will not require students to wear face masks on a daily basis.
Owensboro Public Schools and Daviess County Public Schools released their plans for the coming school year on Friday. Owensboro Catholic Schools will release their full plans next week.
But a joint press release from all three districts says "one thing that is universal across all districts is the individual, personal choice of mask-wearing. Masks will be optional for all students and staff at all school functions during the upcoming school year, unless directly ordered by Gubernatorial or Presidential Executive order," or by state health or education departments.
Unvaccinated people are "strongly encouraged" to wear masks, the press release says.
The districts encourage people to get vaccinated and said they will support opportunities for kids under age 12 to get vaccinated as soon as they are approved for that age group.
This story will be updated.
