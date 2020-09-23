Owensboro Public Schools canceled its girls’ varsity soccer game against Owensboro Catholic High School scheduled for Sept. 15 due to players on the team being in contact with someone who later tested positive for the coronavirus.
OHS played Sept. 12 against Warren East High School. Following the game, a player on Warren East’s team began feeling ill and later tested positive for COVID-19.
Following the positive test, the health department contacted OPS officials and said that any team member who played in that game is required to quarantine for 14 days, according to OPS Spokesman Jared Revlett.
As of press time, Revlett said that no members of the OPS team are currently ill or feeling bad, and that coaches are not required to quarantine.
“They will be out through (Sept. 26),” Revlett said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.