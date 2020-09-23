Owensboro Public Schools announced Thursday it would return all students who opted for the AB schedule to return to in-person learning on Oct. 12, following fall break.
OPS will being in-person learning under a hybrid AB model that will split students into an A group and a B group. Students in A group will attend school Mondays and Tuesdays, and students in B group will attend Thursdays and Fridays. Wednesdays will be a distance learning day for all OPS students, and it will be a day that all buildings will be extensively cleaned between groups, and for teachers to have planning sessions. This plan was developed in a way to decrease class sizes, which allows for better physical distancing, and helps decrease the spread of the coronavirus.
Students enrolled in the OPS Virtual Academy will continue their program through the end of this semester.
The district’s full reopening plan is available at reopen.tradition1871.com.
In a letter sent to OPS families, OPS Superintendent Matthew Constant said the district is also working on a system for reporting active cases of COVID-19 for students and staff that are undergoing in-person learning.
“That information will be available on our website beginning September 28,” said Constant, adding that the data on the website will be the most up-to-date information available.
“The information coming from the state report on the kycovid19.ky.gov website is delayed by several days and isn’t always current information,” he wrote.
Providing accurate information about the positive COVID-19 cases within the school district is important, Constant said, so that families “are informed about how the virus affects our schools.”
Masks will also be required at all times by students and staff, Constant said, except during meal times and when social distancing can be observed.
“Following all of the guidelines laid out in our reopening plan are crucial to the success of keeping the virus numbers down and preventing another shutdown,” Constant said. “Our teachers and staff are overjoyed about getting our students back in class and seeing their smiling faces.”
Virtual learning is an imperfect solution to education during the shutdown, he said, but “there is no substitute for in-person learning and the value it provides to students.”
Bobbie Hayse, bhayse@messenger-inquirer.com, 270-691-7315
