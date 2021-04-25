Jamie DeWitt’s Studio 105 Art & Frame Gallery, 105 W. Third St., boasts that it’s the largest art gallery in the region.
And if all of the paintings and prints in the building were hanging on walls, it would take more than the 3,876 square feet in the 137-year-old building to hold them.
DeWitt has no idea how many works of art line the walls and are stacked in boxes on two floors.
He only says, “Hundreds and hundreds.”
But even a casual observer can tell that the number is well over 1,000.
The gallery began in 1982 and has been growing ever since.
“We’ll be 39 years old in May,” DeWitt said. “I rented the building two weeks after I graduated from the University of Kentucky with an art degree. I grew up downtown. My father managed Zales Jewelers” at 111 W. Second St.
He said, “The price of reproductions has skyrocketed” in recent years.
So DeWitt has moved into original works.
“Four years ago, we decided to go with local and regional artists,” he said. “We buy their art up front. It’s been amazing. It’s great for the artists. And we can sell it cheaper than canvas copies.”
DeWitt said, “Customers want to support the visual arts. But to support it, you need to buy it.”
He said, “We work with 30 to 35 artists in the area. It’s crazy how much talent there is in this area.”
DeWitt said, “I thought when COVID hit that we would go into another recession. But when we were allowed to reopen, I had cars lined up outside for curb service. And it’s been like Christmas since we reopened.”
“Cooking in the Kitchen” an Andy Shoemaker sculpture made of scrap metal stands outside the studio to greet passersby and “Ann Marie,” another of Shoemaker’s works stands just inside the door.
New gallery opening soon
Last fall, DeWitt turned the second floor of the building, which had been an apartment, into another gallery with 85 framed pieces on the walls.
A grand opening is planned within 30 days, he said.
It’s set up like an apartment with furniture in each room and antiques and restorables everywhere.
The furniture belonged to DeWitt’s sister, who died last fall.
That makes the new gallery more special to him.
Hundreds of art works hang are on the walls and sit in boxes in the hall.
“It was mainly my paintings when I opened,” DeWitt said.
Now, art works are everywhere — even in the bathroom.
These days, DeWitt has a website — studio105art.com.
And Jillian Higdon, an art student at Kentucky Wesleyan College, handles the social media.
“We ship a lot of vintage things to California,” DeWitt said. “We’ve even shipped some to China.”
He said, “We sell art to people who travel through town and people who have moved away and want something from Owensboro. Most days most of the people in here are from out of town. We see a lot of people from Evansville and Newburgh because of the riverfront development. They come over here more now.”
DeWitt said that before he began selling regional art, his business was 90% custom framing and 10% art sales.
“But in the last four years, the art sales have grown until framing is only about 65%,” he said.
DeWitt said, “Owensboro is becoming more knowledgeable about art. And Shop Local campaigns have been very helpful.”
He said, “I think COVID is going to change some things for the better. People will appreciate little things so much more.”
DeWitt said Donna Heath Brooks of Providence is his best-selling artist.
“She’s published works worldwide,” he said. “We buy her original work. Others just want the digital images.”
DeWitt said he occasionally gets lucky.
One day a homeless man came in just as a storm hit and brought DeWitt more than 100 pieces of art he had just found in a dumpster.
DeWitt bought more than 100 of the drawings and the man kept 25 that he wanted.
He said he owes the gallery’s success to a higher power.
“We’re just following God’s will,” DeWitt said.
Keith Lawrence, 270-691-7301 klawrence@messenger-inquirer.com
