The Owensboro Symphony Orchestra announced Wednesday it will postpone its annual Concert on the Lawn performance that takes place on the front lawn of Kentucky Wesleyan College.
The popular event originally was slated to take place Aug. 16, 2020, and OSO officials say they are planning for the event to take place in August 2021 instead due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Symphony Deputy CEO Gwyn Payne said in a release that the health and safety of musicians, staff and patrons remains a “primary concern” as the organization continues to follow the health and safety guidelines set by local and state officials, as well as the Center for Disease Control and Prevention.
“At this time it is just not possible to put our musicians on stage and maintain proper social distancing. We must put safety before all else,” Payne said.
Troy Quinn, the symphony’s conductor and music director, said in the release that it’s saddening to have to make the decision, but it is being made out of concern for everyone.
“We are looking forward to the time when we can safely get together and make music again,” Quinn said.
Bobbie Hayse, bhayse@messenger-inquirer.com, 270-691-7315
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.