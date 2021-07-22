Area residents can take down their "Stop The Outer Loop" signs.
The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet announced Thursday that it has determined that "based on the current conditions, traffic projections, engineering analysis and public feedback an outer loop connection is not feasible at this time."
But it said that a more detailed report "documenting the study process and findings will be available on the KYTC Planning website (https://transportation.ky.gov/Planning) by mid-fall."
The cabinet was joined by the Owensboro Metropolitan Planning Organization and a consultant in making the study.
Thursday's announcement said, "The response from this project was considerable, with 2,439 surveys completed, numerous Facebook and Twitter comments, and several emails received all of which have been considered by the project team."
The feasibility study was met with intense opposition almost as soon as it was announced.
Janie Marksberry, president of Stop The Outer Loop, wrote on Facebook on Thursday, "We will remain vigilant and continue to vet potential future political candidates and increase our involvement in community meetings. We will also be moving forward with further investigation of this whole process. There are still many unanswered questions and this is not the time to become complacent."
She added, "We have learned from this experience that we must remain vigilant to the workings of our local officials! I want to thank everyone for the passionate way you all came together as a community to voice your opposition to this study. It is truly amazing to witness the love for our community and the care for each other!"
And that opposition was largely responsible for the state's decision, Tom Lovett, MPO coordinator at Green River Area Development District, said Thursday.
"The outer loop isn't dead," he said. "It was never alive. It was just a feasibility study."
Opponents, he said, "had a very strong, very loud voice."
Lovett said the full study won't be out until September.
The projected cost of the project might be available then, he said, "but I can't imagine it would have been cheap."
Keirsten Jaggers, public information officer for the transportation cabinet, agreed that opposition led to the report's conclusion.
"We took all those comments into consideration," she said. "And it wasn't as if we had a great pile of money" to build the loop with."
On June 15, the KYTC conducted a public hearing on Zoom to ask people if an outer loop was needed or wanted.
There was no proposed route, just a few vague suggestions.
And there was no money to build it.
People questioned how such a loop would impact farmland, land development and even city annexation.
The community had until July 2 to review the feasibility study and make comments.
Lindsay Walker, senior transportation engineer with HMB Professional Engineers Inc. in Lexington, said the project was just in the "brainstorming stage."
The next day, more than 200 farmers and other property owners in rural Daviess County crowded into the Knights of Columbus Hall in Sorgho to ask questions about the proposed loop.
Jason Strode, a fourth-generation farmer in the Stanley area, said farmers have to plan 25 to 30 years ahead for any development on their land.
He said he doesn't want to build a grain bin to learn later that it's in the pathway of a proposed highway.
Don Burdette, who farms in Brown's Valley, said, "We can't get anything done about the (Panther) creek flooding. They need to fix the roads we've got."
Soon, opponents formed an organization called Stop The Outer Loop to fight the proposed highway and elected Marksberry president.
