Overuse injuries account for nearly half of all sports injuries to middle school and high school athletes, especially if they specialize in a single sport year-round, but doctors are urging a more well-rounded approach and are cautioning against playing through exhaustion.
According to Dr. Justis Stolz, sports medicine specialist with Owensboro Health, it’s a battle that medical professionals have been fighting for years.
“There’s a high risk of overuse injuries that can result in a significant loss of playing time and threaten their future in sports participation,” said Stolz, a member of the American Medical Society for Sports Medicine. “Staying active, staying healthy and playing multiple sports has been shown to be very beneficial to mental health and physical health, so when you specialize too early, you lose out on that. You only train your body to do certain specific motions, you increase the risk of overuse injuries, and then these are the kids that oftentimes will quit. They’ve been playing only baseball since they were 10 years old, so when they get to 14 or 15, they’re done.”
Much of it, he added, stems from the advice athletes get from their coaches and within their own communities — and it varies from place to place.
“I think that plays a big part, is how aggressive are the high schools and local coaches about telling kids, ‘Hey, you can only play one sport. Hey, you can only do this one thing,’ and then the kids feel that pressure,” said Stolz, who has also lived in Iowa City, Iowa, and Lexington in recent years. “The flip side of that is people telling them, ‘Hey, you know, if you don’t put in the reps and go to all these camps and do all these things, then you’re not going to make it to play college sports.’
“I think that’s a hard thing for a 12-year-old to hear and not want to go out and try to do all this stuff, like learn to throw a curveball earlier. I think, as more people get educated on it, we’ll see a shift back in the future, but as of now, I would say that overuse injuries in sport specialization is still growing.”
Stolz, who works in the Owensboro Health Orthopedics & Sports Medicine Walk-in Clinic, said he’s starting to see more shoulder and elbow injuries as spring sports like baseball and softball begin, but he also saw patients for overuse injuries like patellar tendinitis and Achilles tendinitis last week.
In those cases, simply resting can sometimes be the best solution.
“We’ll start to see things like Little League shoulder or Little League elbow, and if you catch it early enough, it’s a period of rest but you’re not going to lose your whole season,” he said. “But I’ve had kids come in and they’ve been hurting for five months, and they sometimes need up to four or five months of rest without throwing just to get back. So, you’ve lost almost a year at that point, and then you’ll still need physical therapy when you come back to get ready to play. So, the earlier you catch it, the better.”
More than anything, playing varied sports and giving yourself time to recoup are the biggest factors in preventing injury.
“For everyone, regardless of age, it’s important to make sure you’re taking time to adequately prepare yourself for the activity, so stretching and strengthening,” he said. “Those are really important, but rest is equally as important. You don’t need to work out seven days a week doing two-a-days or things like that to be healthy. Taking time to rest and letting your body recover is just as important as it is to be practicing and getting those hours in.
“For people that play multiple sports, make sure that you have at least a couple weeks each year where you’re taking a full break. The recommendation that I tend to go off of is anywhere from a three- to four-week break from activity at some point in the year, just to let your body recover. You can still work out and do things like that, but not fully-organized sports.”
Though athletes are often encouraged to “tough it out” when they’re hurt, Stolz said, getting help early could be a major difference in injury management.
“If you’re having pain issues, seek medical attention,” he said. “Talk with someone. We always get this mindset of like, ‘You’ve got to tough it out. You’ve got to grit through things.’ There’s a time and a place for that, but it’s not with these overuse injuries.”
