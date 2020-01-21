Owensboro Athletic Club opening in March

If Dustin Edge hadn’t been bullied in elementary school for being overweight, he might not be as successful today as he is.
Edge, 39, owns EDGEFiT Sports & Fitness, 4036 Frederica St.; Edge Body Boot Camp, 4617 Sutherland Road; and Iron Edge Gym, 1601 Triplett St.
And he’s consolidating them into his new Owensboro Athletic Club, coming to the former Big Lots location at 4010 Frederica St. in mid to late March.
That’s a few doors down in Sherwood Plaza Shopping Center from EDGEFIT’s current location.
The new location will be open 24/7.
“We have to be,” Edge said. “There are so many swing shift workers today.”
The three locations have 2,100 members and a combined 28,000 square feet between them.
The new 38,000-square-foot former retail location has plenty of room for all of Edge’s businesses plus Gracie Owensboro, a Brazilian Jiu Jitsu studio, that will be sharing space.
“I was obese as a kid,” Edge said. “I was made fun of and bullied. So, I started doing cardio in middle school and lifting weights. I got in trouble once for working out after hours.”
In college, he worked for Gold’s Gyms in Lexington and Louisville.
“Back in the ‘90s, I thought Owensboro was ready for a gym like this,” Edge said.
But it was 2012, before he was able to open Edge Body Boot Camp.
EDGEFIT and Iron Edge followed.
Owensboro Athletic Club will have showers, locker rooms, child care, a women-only area, classes, a cardio theater room, hydro beds, tanning beds, rock climbing, high-intensity interval training and an outdoor fitness area along with the traditional gym equipment.
Edge said monthly memberships are only $10 a month, thanks to his partnerships.
Treadmills, stationary bikes and other equipment will be hard to move.
But Edge said 25 to 30 members have volunteered to help when the big day comes.
“This is a great location,” he said. “We’re close to what’s happening on the old Texas Gas property and we’re very centrally located.”
Edge’s Get Fit Give Back program allows members to raise money for local causes.
So far, they’ve raised $3,200 that way.
“The name change is to show that we’re part of this community,” Edge said. “I want to work with the schools to help kids get fit. I want to give back.”
Shane Leach and Chris Zachary are the managers for Owensboro Athletic Club.
There are nine members on staff — not counting trainers — now with three more coming when the new facility opens.
“I have a great staff,” Edge said. “My wife works full-time and I drive the kids to school and other appointments. Having a great staff makes it easy for me to do that.”
270-691-7301 klawrence@messenger-inquirer.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.