At its 5 p.m. meeting Tuesday, Aug. 6, on the fourth floor at Owensboro City Hall, the Owensboro City Commission is scheduled to take up the following agenda items:
• Hear a presentation about the Outstanding Service Award for Wes Crabtree.
• Hear a presentation from Owensboro police and fire departments.
• Consider approval of minutes from July 16, 2019,
• Consider first reading of an ordinance for a private development policy, establishing requirements for development plan review, permits, bonds, sidewalks, paving, sewer systems, drainage, and other infrastructure for current and new residential developments.
• Consider Personnel Appointments:
Probationary status: Seth Flener -- Probationary, full-time, non-civil service appointment to assistant recreation facilities manager with the parks and recreation department, effective Aug. 13.
Regular status: Corey Gant -- regular, full-time, non-civil service appointment to Fire Lieutenant with the fire department, effective Aug. 5.
Pamela Green -- regular, full-time, non-civil service appointment to revenue clerk with the finance department, effective Aug. 13.
Lelan Hancock -- regular, full-time, non-civil service appointment to assistant city manager with the administration department, effective Aug. 13.
• Hear city manager comments.
• Hear from elected officials.
• Hear public comments.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.